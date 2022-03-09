Share special anniversary congratulations with a handcrafted card by Papyrus! This celestial-themed anniversary card features a warm message in beautiful script, enhanced by shimmering foil and shiny gems. With unique artistry and exquisite materials, Papyrus anniversary greeting cards offer premium looks for special couples!

Card measures 5 x 7 inches

Extra postage may be required

Front Message: I love you more than all the stars in the sky

Happy Anniversary cards by Papyrus offer premium style, like this star-themed card featuring a beautifully lettered message enhanced by foil and gems.

Inside Message: You are my everything