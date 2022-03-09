Hover to Zoom
Papyrus Romantic Anniversary Card (Stars)
1 ctUPC: 0008417285269
Product Details
Share special anniversary congratulations with a handcrafted card by Papyrus! This celestial-themed anniversary card features a warm message in beautiful script, enhanced by shimmering foil and shiny gems. With unique artistry and exquisite materials, Papyrus anniversary greeting cards offer premium looks for special couples!
- Card measures 5 x 7 inches
- Extra postage may be required
- Front Message: I love you more than all the stars in the sky
- Happy Anniversary cards by Papyrus offer premium style, like this star-themed card featuring a beautifully lettered message enhanced by foil and gems.
- Inside Message: You are my everything