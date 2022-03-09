Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Papyrus Romantic Valentine’s Day Card (Floral)
1 ctUPC: 0008417297729
Purchase Options
Product Details
There’s nothing better than the love you share, so celebrate it with a premium Papyrus Valentine’s Day card! Gorgeous gold foil script glimmers atop a delicate watercolor design of pink flowers, mint green foliage, and gem accents. Heartfelt contemporary message is the perfect way to express how you feel.
- Inside Message: Happy Valentine’s Day to my one and only
- Card measures 5 in. x 7 in.
- Papyrus premium card with watercolor floral design, gold foil script, and gem accents.
- Front Message: We are my favorite thing