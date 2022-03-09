Hover to Zoom
Papyrus Romantic Valentine’s Day Card (Flowers)
1 ctUPC: 0008417297735
Product Details
Express your love with this premium Papyrus Valentine’s Day card! With handmade details, the design features an envelope blooming with flowers and a classic message lettered in gold foil. Sequins add extra sparkle against the soft pink background. Make Valentine’s Day extra romantic with this simply elegant card, only from Papyrus.
- Papyrus premium card with sequins, gold foil, handmade details, and rounded corners.
- Front Message: be my valentine
- Inside Message: Love you
- Card measures 5 in. x 7 in.