Two hearts, one love – that’s the timeless romantic message you’ll express with this premium Valentine’s Day card from Papyrus! Two hearts are at the center of this design, just like the two of you are the center of each other’s world. Embellished with gold and silver foils scattered like stars. Share your love on Valentine’s Day with this exquisite premium card from Papyrus.

Inside Message: Happy Valentine’s Day, my love

Card measures 4.125 in. x 5 in. .5 in. in. in.

Card is embellished with gold and silver metallic foils in a contemporary design featuring two hearts. Premium paper.

Front Message: Our hearts are the perfect pair