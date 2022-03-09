Hover to Zoom
Papyrus Sympathy Card (Peace and Solace)
1 ctUPC: 0008417285329
For anyone facing a difficult loss, share beautifully made sympathy cards from Papyrus. This sorry-for-your-loss card pairs a heartfelt message with vivid blue watercolors and a paper tip-on embellished with shimmering foil. With unique artistry and exquisite materials, Papyrus sympathy cards (non-religious) offer premium looks to comfort the special people in your life.
- Card measures 5 x 7 inches
- Extra postage may be required
- Front Message: peace & solace
- Inside Message: There are no words that can express the sorrow and the loss sending heartfelt sympathy
- Sympathy greeting cards by Papyrus offer premium style, like this thoughtfully worded card with blue watercolor artwork and a specialty attachment embellished with foil.