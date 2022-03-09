Hover to Zoom
Papyrus Thank You Card (Watercolor Flower)
1 ctUPC: 0008417287577
Product Details
Share thanks in style with assorted thank-you cards from Papyrus! This beautiful thank-you card features a foil-embellished, hand-lettered ‘thank you’ on a background of vivid watercolor art. Shiny gems add sophistication. The inside of the card is blank so you can write a personal message. With exquisite artistry and attention to detail, Papyrus thank-you greeting cards offer premium looks for all the special people in your life!
- Card measures 5.75 x 5.75 inches
- Extra postage may be required
- Front Message: Thank You
- Inside message is blank
- Papyrus thank-you cards with envelopes offer premium style, like this ‘Thank You’ floral motif embellished with shimmering foil and shiny gems.