Papyrus Thinking of You Card (Flowers) Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Papyrus Thinking of You Card (Flowers)

1 ctUPC: 0008417285293
Purchase Options

Product Details

Let someone know you’re thinking about them with the perfect card from Papyrus! Send best wishes with this fabulous card featuring a floral design. Papyrus offers premium stationery, greetings cards, gift wrap, gift bags and entertaining products for everyday occasions and all holiday seasons--all with unique designs and quality embellishments.

  • Card measures 4.125 x 5.5 inches
  • Extra postage may be required
  • Front message is blank
  • Inside message is blank
  • Papyrus cards offer premium style and sophistication. Share with anyone to let them know how much they mean, like this card featuring foil and gem embellishments!