Love is like a flower – beautiful and so nice to share with special people in our lives! This premium Valentine’s Day card by Papyrus takes a modern twist on floral design with its embroidered elements and foil finishings. It adds something special to the holiday – just like the special person who will receive it! Send a message that’s sure to make them smile. Show them how much they mean with a Papyrus brand card.

Card measures 5 in. x 7 in.

Classic and comtemporary floral design features embroidery and metallic foil finishings.

Front Message: Happy Valentine’s Day

Inside Message: It’s the perfect day to tell you just how wonderful you are