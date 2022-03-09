Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Papyrus Valentine’s Day Card (Flowers)
1 ctUPC: 0008417297707
Purchase Options
Product Details
Love is like a flower – beautiful and so nice to share with special people in our lives! This premium Valentine’s Day card by Papyrus takes a modern twist on floral design with its embroidered elements and foil finishings. It adds something special to the holiday – just like the special person who will receive it! Send a message that’s sure to make them smile. Show them how much they mean with a Papyrus brand card.
- Card measures 5 in. x 7 in.
- Classic and comtemporary floral design features embroidery and metallic foil finishings.
- Front Message: Happy Valentine’s Day
- Inside Message: It’s the perfect day to tell you just how wonderful you are