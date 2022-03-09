Share some playful romance with this premium Valentine’s Day card from Papyrus! The adorable martini and olive couple are dancing together in this sophisticated-cute design. Copy is hand lettered to enhance the personal touch, and embellishments include gold foil and layered paper attachments. This Papyrus card gives you just the right ingredients for a perfect Valentine’s Day. Cheers to love!

Inside Message: Happy XOXO Day

Card measures 5 in. x 7 in.

Card features gold foil and layered paper embellishments with hand lettering in a sophisticated-cute style. Premium paper.

Front Message: Let's get dirty