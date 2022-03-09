Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Papyrus Valentine’s Day Card for Adults (Let's Get Dirty)
1 ctUPC: 0008417273334
Purchase Options
Product Details
Share some playful romance with this premium Valentine’s Day card from Papyrus! The adorable martini and olive couple are dancing together in this sophisticated-cute design. Copy is hand lettered to enhance the personal touch, and embellishments include gold foil and layered paper attachments. This Papyrus card gives you just the right ingredients for a perfect Valentine’s Day. Cheers to love!
- Inside Message: Happy XOXO Day
- Card measures 5 in. x 7 in.
- Card features gold foil and layered paper embellishments with hand lettering in a sophisticated-cute style. Premium paper.
- Front Message: Let's get dirty