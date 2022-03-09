Let your beautiful wife know just how much you appreciate her – with this premium Papyrus card for Valentine’s Day! Updated design in bright color palette features a rose bouquet embellished with gems, gold foil, and layered paper attachments. Conversational message is straight from the heart. She’s made you the luckiest person in the world – so make her Valentine’s Day extra-special with this fresh yet timeless Papyrus card.

Inside Message: No one loves me like you do and I couldn’t be luckier

Card measures 4 .5 in. in. x 6 in.

Card features gems, gold foil, and layered paper embellishments in a fresh yet timeless design. Premium paper

Front Message: To My Beautiful Wife