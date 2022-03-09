Share the love with special people on Valentine’s Day with this premium card from Papyrus! The rainbow takes center stage here, and the design is enhanced with puffy clouds and floating hearts, then embellished with foil and gems. With its heartwarming "Happy Love Day" message, this card will bring lots of Valentine’s Day smiles to the people who mean so much to you!

Front Message: Happy Love Day

Inside Message: Happy Love Day

Card features foil and gem embellishments in a contemporary rainbow design. Premium paper.

Envelope and unique gold seal included