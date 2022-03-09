You’re more than friends – you’re forever lobsters like this adorable pair! Fun lobster couple exchange Valentine hearts on this premium card from Papyrus. Design is embellished with gems and foil on a rich black background. Share a message that’s classic yet forever fresh – just like your made-for-each-other love! Only from Papyrus.

Inside Message: Happy Valentine’s Day

Card measures 5 in. x 7 in.

Premium card features gems and metallic foil on a rich black background. Premium paper.

Front Message: You’re my forever lobster (heart)