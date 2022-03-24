Paqui Fiery Chile Limon Tortilla Chips
Product Details
Paqui tortilla chips are the lightest, crispiest chips around that are packed full of your favorite flavors. These mouth-watering chips are made using only real ingredients so that they are always Non-GMO, Gluten Free, and contain No Artificial Ingredients. Imagine that – the best of both worlds does exist!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Ground Corn, Expeller-pressed Canola Oil and/or Sunflower Oil, Vinegar Powder (Maltodextrin, White Distilled Vinegar), Sea Salt, Rice Flour, Paprika, Paprika Extract, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Cane Sugar, Citric Acid (For Flavor), Spices, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavor, Lactic Acid (For Flavor)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
