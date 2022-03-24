Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper Tortilla Chips Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper Tortilla Chips Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper Tortilla Chips

7 ozUPC: 0089176000262
Purchase Options

Product Details

Paqui tortilla chips are the lightest, crispiest chips around that are packed full of your favorite flavors. These mouth-watering chips are made using only real ingredients so that they are always Non-GMO, Gluten Free, and contain No Artificial Ingredients. Imagine that – the best of both worlds does exist!

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium23mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Ground Corn, Expeller-pressed Canola and/or Sunflower Oil, Salt, Ghost Pepper, Potato Starch, Cayenne Pepper, Chipotle Pepper Powder, Cane Sugar, Natural Flavor, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Citric Acid (For Flavor), Garlic Powder, Chili Powder

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More