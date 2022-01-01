Paradise Outdoor Light Eucalyptus Wood Sofa with Grey Cushions Perspective: front
Paradise Outdoor Light Eucalyptus Wood Sofa with Grey Cushions

Paradise Outdoor Light Eucalyptus Wood Sofa with Grey Cushions

 

The Armen Paradise Solid Eucalyptus Outdoor Patio Sofa with Light Gray Fabric is a novel piece, this sofa will surely enhance the beauty of any outdoor space. The Paradise is built from solid eucalyptus that naturally repels moisture. The Paradise sofa is a modern take on luxury outdoor seating. The plush cushions, upholstered in brushed performance fabric, are treated to be exceptionally resistant to the harshest elements. With a minimalist aesthetic and a slatted seat construction the Paradise Solid Eucalyptus Outdoor Patio Sofa is beautiful and unique, the Paradise is available in your choice of earth (dark) or an-teak (light) finish. The Paradise collection also features a lounge chair and coffee table. We stand by the quality, the craftsmanship, and the integrity of our product by offering a 1-year warranty for all our products. We want our customers to enjoy our product and we will always be there to help with our top-notch customer service support. Product Dimensions: 69. 29"W x 35. 04"D x 25. 98"H SH: 15. 6"

 


  • Eucalyptus wood frame naturally repels and wicks moisture
  • Plush fabric cushion is UV resistant providing exceptional support and dependability
  • Features contemporary eucalyptus wood design certain to fit the style of any modern patio
  • Product Dimensions: 69.5"W x 35.5"D x 26"H SH: 16"
  • The thick cushions also help provide extra comfort in just the right places
  • The Paradise will update the aesthetic of any outdoor patio
  • Ergonomically designed back cushion adds additional support for your lower back to keep you comfortable for hours

