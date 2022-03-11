Paradise Solid Dark Eucalyptus Outdoor Patio Lounge Chair in Light Gray Fabric
Product Details
The Armen Paradise Solid Dark Eucalyptus Outdoor Patio Lounge Chair with Earth Finish and Light Gray Fabric is a novel piece, sure to enhance the beauty of any outdoor space. The Paradise is built from solid eucalyptus that naturally repels moisture. The Paradise Lounge Chair is a modern take on luxury outdoor seating. The plush cushions, upholstered in brushed performance fabric, are treated to be exceptionally resistant to the harshest elements. With a minimalist aesthetic and a slatted seat construction the Paradise Solid Eucalyptus Outdoor Patio Lounge Chair is beautiful and unique, the Paradise is available in your choice of earth (dark) or an-teak (light) finish. The Paradise collection also features a sofa and coffee table.Features : Eucalyptus wood frame naturally repels and wicks moisture; Plush fabric cushion is UV resistant providing exceptional support and dependability; Features contemporary eucalyptus wood design certain to fit the style of any modern patio; Product Dimensions: 38""W x 35.5""D x 26""H SH: 16""; The thick cushions also help provide extra comfort in just the right places; The Paradise will update the aesthetic of any outdoor patio; Ergonomically designed back cushion adds additional support for your lower back to keep you comfortable for hours. Specifications : Arm Height : 26""; Armchair Dimensions : 38""W x 35.5""D x 26""H; Chair Weight : 66lbs; Chair Weight Capacity : 250lbs; Frame Color : Earth; Frame Material : Eucalyptus; Seat Depth : 29.5""; Seat Height : 16""; Seat Width : 31.5""; Upholstery Color : Light Gray; Upholstery Material : 100% Polyester.