The Armen Paradise Solid Dark Eucalyptus Outdoor Patio Lounge Chair with Earth Finish and Light Gray Fabric is a novel piece, sure to enhance the beauty of any outdoor space. The Paradise is built from solid eucalyptus that naturally repels moisture. The Paradise Lounge Chair is a modern take on luxury outdoor seating. The plush cushions, upholstered in brushed performance fabric, are treated to be exceptionally resistant to the harshest elements. With a minimalist aesthetic and a slatted seat construction the Paradise Solid Eucalyptus Outdoor Patio Lounge Chair is beautiful and unique, the Paradise is available in your choice of earth (dark) or an-teak (light) finish. The Paradise collection also features a sofa and coffee table.Features : Eucalyptus wood frame naturally repels and wicks moisture; Plush fabric cushion is UV resistant providing exceptional support and dependability; Features contemporary eucalyptus wood design certain to fit the style of any modern patio; Product Dimensions: 38""W x 35.5""D x 26""H SH: 16""; The thick cushions also help provide extra comfort in just the right places; The Paradise will update the aesthetic of any outdoor patio; Ergonomically designed back cushion adds additional support for your lower back to keep you comfortable for hours. Specifications : Arm Height : 26""; Armchair Dimensions : 38""W x 35.5""D x 26""H; Chair Weight : 66lbs; Chair Weight Capacity : 250lbs; Frame Color : Earth; Frame Material : Eucalyptus; Seat Depth : 29.5""; Seat Height : 16""; Seat Width : 31.5""; Upholstery Color : Light Gray; Upholstery Material : 100% Polyester.