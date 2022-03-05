Hover to Zoom
Parkay Squeeze Margarine Spread
12 ozUPC: 0002900065150
Product Details
Enjoy the rich, creamy, buttery taste of Parkay® on all your family's favorite foods, and it's cholesterol-free!
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat4.5g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Soybean Oil, Water, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil, Monoglycerides and Soy Lecithin (Emulsifiers), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate (To Preserve Freshness), Phosphoric Acid, Vitamin A Palmitate, Beta Carotene (Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
