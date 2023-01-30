Hover to Zoom
Parkers Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0083972800041
Located in AISLE 4
Product Details
Cabernet Sauvignon is known as the King of Red Grapes, and this California Cabernet lives up to its title. It teases the nose with hints of vanilla and oak, and excites the palate with flavors of dark cherry, caramel, and coffee. It is royally smooth and bold. Pair it with grilled fish, pasta dishes, or chicken salad for the full royal treatment! "
- 1 bottle = 5 glasses of wine
- Grapes produced in California
- Award-winning wine
- Pairs well with grilled fish, pasta, or chicken salad
- Flavors of vanilla, oak, and dark cherry