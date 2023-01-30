Cabernet Sauvignon is known as the King of Red Grapes, and this California Cabernet lives up to its title. It teases the nose with hints of vanilla and oak, and excites the palate with flavors of dark cherry, caramel, and coffee. It is royally smooth and bold. Pair it with grilled fish, pasta dishes, or chicken salad for the full royal treatment! "

1 bottle = 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in California

Award-winning wine

Pairs well with grilled fish, pasta, or chicken salad

Flavors of vanilla, oak, and dark cherry