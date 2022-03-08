Hover to Zoom
Parma Chipotle Cayenne Vegan Parmesan Cheese Alternative
3.5 ozUPC: 0068907670062
Purchase Options
Product Details
Parma! is a delicious, cheezy wholefoods topping for savory food. It is the perfect go-to condiment and takes your food to the next level of yum! Eat Perma! on popcorn, salad, soup, greens, veggies, and more.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
25.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sunflower Seeds , * , Nutritional Yeast , Walnuts , Chipotle Powder ( Roasted Jalapeno Pepper ) , Himalayan Salt , Hemp Seed , * , Onion , * , Cayenne Pepper , * . * , Organic .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Walnut and Walnut Products,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More