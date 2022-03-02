Hover to Zoom
ParmCrisps Oven-Baked Original Parmesan Crisps
1.75 ozUPC: 0089322200030
Located in DELI 8
Product Details
- Crunchy and bold, for mindful snacking
- Keto friendly, low carb baked snack
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories280
% Daily value*
Total Fat19g29%
Saturated Fat13g65%
Trans Fat0.4g
Cholesterol60mg20%
Sodium650mg27%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein24g
Calcium650mg50%
Iron0.1mg1%
Potassium75mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
: Aged Parmesan Cheese ( Milk , Bacterial Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
