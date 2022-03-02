Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 280

% Daily value*

Total Fat 19g 29% Saturated Fat 13g 65% Trans Fat 0.4g

Cholesterol 60mg 20%

Sodium 650mg 27%

Total Carbohydrate 2g 1% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 24g

Calcium 650mg 50%

Iron 0.1mg 1%

Potassium 75mg 2%