All Dressed Up for Grandma s House.Step into story book land with this cute and classic Red Riding Hood children s costume. The beautiful dress features a knee length red skirt with white eyelet trim, a traditionally styled bodice detailed with red ribbon, and white sleeves with charming ruffled cuffs. Despite all the fancy bits and bobs, the dress is easy to wear and stays comfortable for hours of playtime. The soft hooded cape is made of plush red velvet with a simple cloth hook and eye closure for easy dressing. This lovely outfit makes a wonderful Halloween costume and can be used again and again for dress up, a trip to grandma s house, or an afternoon of fairy tale themed make-believe. Just remember to watch out for the Big Bad Wolf!

Spot Clean

Dress and Cape. This costume comes in a matching 18"" doll version. Does not include tights and shoes.