Paskesz Fat Free Marshmallows
8 ozUPC: 0002567512480
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
- Delicious soft kosher marshmallows
- A favorite of kids of all ages
- Made in USA
- Fat free
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4pieces (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium20mg0.87%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Sugar18g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Sugar, Modified Food Starch (Corn), Fish Gelatin, Water, Dextrose, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Natural and Artificial Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More