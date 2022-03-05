Passage to India Butter Masala 90-Second Veg Curry bowl touts all of the flavor of traditional butter chicken, replacing the chicken with delicious and nutritious vegetables and also including French and Red kidney beans. It is topped off with the crunchiness of fried onions and basmati rice. Just pop it in the microwave and enjoy a restaurant quality delectable lunch, snack, or dinner. The perfect solution for the busy person who wants a high quality, healthy meal on the go.

Authentic Indian butter masala

Simply heat-and-eat in 90 seconds

Microwavable bowl is 100% compostable