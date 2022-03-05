Passage to India 90 Second Butter Masala Veg Curry Bowl
Product Details
Passage to India Butter Masala 90-Second Veg Curry bowl touts all of the flavor of traditional butter chicken, replacing the chicken with delicious and nutritious vegetables and also including French and Red kidney beans. It is topped off with the crunchiness of fried onions and basmati rice. Just pop it in the microwave and enjoy a restaurant quality delectable lunch, snack, or dinner. The perfect solution for the busy person who wants a high quality, healthy meal on the go.
- Authentic Indian butter masala
- Simply heat-and-eat in 90 seconds
- Microwavable bowl is 100% compostable
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Basmati Pilaf Rice (53%) [Water, Basmati Rice (24%), Lentils, Sunflower Oil, Salt], Vegetable Curry Sauce (46%) [Water, Vegetables (10%) (Peas, Carrots, Green Beans), Coconut Milk (contains Coconut), Tomato Paste (contains Acidity Regulator 330), Cashew Nut Paste (contains Cashew Nut) (3%), Sunflower Oil, Red Kidney Beans, Sugar, Salt, Garam Masala (0.5%)].Dried Onion (2%)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More