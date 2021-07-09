Ingredients

Basmati pilaf rice (50%) (water, basmati rice (23%), desiccated coconut (1. 7%) (contains coconut), coconut oil (0.5%) (contains coconut), salt, herbs & spices, lentils, onion, sugar, vegetable curry (43%) (vegetables (21%) (onion, carrots, peas, green beans), water, fresh coconut (2%) (contains coconut), coconut milk (2%) (contains coconut), sunflower oil, desiccated coconut (0.4%) (contains coconut), salt, rice flour, spices & herbs (contains mustard seed), tamarind, mango chutney (7%) mango (3%), sugar water vinegar, spices, salt, citric acid

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

