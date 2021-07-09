Passage to India 90 Second Goan Spiced Coconut Veg Curry Bowl
Product Details
Passage to India Butter Masala is created by the curry experts. Simply microwave and savor a restaurant quality delectable meal. The perfect meal solution for the busy person who wants a high quality, healthy meal on the go. The microwavable bowl is 100% compostable. Enjoy a vegetarian meal with nothing artificial. No refrigeration is necessary which makes them the perfect office meal solution. Easy access from your office drawer.
- Authentic Indian butter masala
- Bowl contains: basmati rice pilaf, vegetable curry sauce packet, and crispy dried onion topping
- Created by a native to India and restaurateur, Chef Chris Doutre
- The Bagasse Sustainabowl is completely biodegradable and home compostable.
- Plant based, all natural, and authentic
- Restaurant quality flavor
- Simply heat-and-eat in 90 seconds
- Microwavable bowl is 100% compostable
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Basmati pilaf rice (50%) (water, basmati rice (23%), desiccated coconut (1. 7%) (contains coconut), coconut oil (0.5%) (contains coconut), salt, herbs & spices, lentils, onion, sugar, vegetable curry (43%) (vegetables (21%) (onion, carrots, peas, green beans), water, fresh coconut (2%) (contains coconut), coconut milk (2%) (contains coconut), sunflower oil, desiccated coconut (0.4%) (contains coconut), salt, rice flour, spices & herbs (contains mustard seed), tamarind, mango chutney (7%) mango (3%), sugar water vinegar, spices, salt, citric acid
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More