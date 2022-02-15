A classic dozen roses delivered to your home, fresh from a Rainforest Alliance Certified farm in the savannahs of Bogotá, Colombia. Upon receiving, prepare a clean vase with water and floral preservative. Next, unwrap your roses from the packaging and trim 1/2 off the stems, or more depending on the height of the vase. Place immediately into the prepared vase, be sure foliage does not fall below the water line. Display your vase away from direct sunlight, heat vents, and drafts. Change water every few days, and recut the stems frequently for maximum enjoyment.