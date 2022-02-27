Pastorelli Pizza Sauce
Product Details
The Pastorelli family business originated in the hills of central Italy, where the name Pastorelli means simply "little shepherds." For 4 generations, this Italian country heritage has been behind the creation of products made only with ingredients of the highest quality gathered fresh from the fields. Since 1952, the Pastorelli family has proudly served you our gourmet, award winning pizza sauce made from the finest San Marzano style tomatoes (originally brought over to America by the Pastorelli family), Pecorino Romano cheese, special grade extra virgin olive oil, and "Papa" Pastorelli's traditional blend of Italian spices.
- Buon Appetito!
- Corn Syrup Free
- Gluten Free
- No Preservatives
- BPA Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
California Tomato Puree ( Water , Tomato Paste ) , Non GMO , Expeller Pressed Canola Oil , Imported Extra Virgin Olive Oil , Salt , Imported Pecorino Romano Cheese ( Pasteurized Sheeps Milk , Cheese Cultures , Sea Salt and Enzymes ) , Spices and Garlic
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
