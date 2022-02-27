Pastorelli Pizza Sauce Perspective: front
Pastorelli Pizza Sauce

12 ozUPC: 0007363001281
The Pastorelli family business originated in the hills of central Italy, where the name Pastorelli means simply "little shepherds." For 4 generations, this Italian country heritage has been behind the creation of products made only with ingredients of the highest quality gathered fresh from the fields. Since 1952, the Pastorelli family has proudly served you our gourmet, award winning pizza sauce made from the finest San Marzano style tomatoes (originally brought over to America by the Pastorelli family), Pecorino Romano cheese, special grade extra virgin olive oil, and "Papa" Pastorelli's traditional blend of Italian spices.

  • Buon Appetito!
  • Corn Syrup Free
  • Gluten Free
  • No Preservatives
  • BPA Free

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium310mg13%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar5g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
California Tomato Puree ( Water , Tomato Paste ) , Non GMO , Expeller Pressed Canola Oil , Imported Extra Virgin Olive Oil , Salt , Imported Pecorino Romano Cheese ( Pasteurized Sheeps Milk , Cheese Cultures , Sea Salt and Enzymes ) , Spices and Garlic

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer
