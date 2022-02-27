Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid , Enzyme ) , Water , Soybean Oil , Contains Less Than 2 % Of : Dextrose , Yeast , Extra Virgin Olive Oil , Calcium Propionate ( Preservative ) , Fumaric Acid , Salt , Baking Powder , Whey , Dough Conditioner ( Sodium Metabisulfite ) , Corn Starch , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Dicalcium Phosphate .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer

