Pastorelli Traditional Crust
Product Details
The Pastorelli family business originated in the hills of central Italy, where the name Pastorelli means simply "little shepherds". For 4 generations, this Italian country heritage has been behind the creation of products made only with ingredients of the highest quality gathered fresh from the fields. Since 1952, the Pastorelli family has proudly served you our gourmet, award winning pizza sauce made from the finest San Marzano style tomatoes (originally brought over to America by the Pastorelli family), Pecorino Romano cheese, special grade extra virgin olive oil, and "Papa" Pastorelli's traditional blend of Italian spices.
- Traditional Roman Pizzeria Style Crusts
- Made with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Trans Fat Free
- Cholesterol Free
- Ready in 6-10 Minutes
- Made In USA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid , Enzyme ) , Water , Soybean Oil , Contains Less Than 2 % Of : Dextrose , Yeast , Extra Virgin Olive Oil , Calcium Propionate ( Preservative ) , Fumaric Acid , Salt , Baking Powder , Whey , Dough Conditioner ( Sodium Metabisulfite ) , Corn Starch , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Dicalcium Phosphate .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
