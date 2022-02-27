Pastorelli Traditional Crust Perspective: front
Pastorelli Traditional Crust

8.75 ozUPC: 0007363001421
Product Details

The Pastorelli family business originated in the hills of central Italy, where the name Pastorelli means simply "little shepherds".  For 4 generations, this Italian country heritage has been behind the creation of products made only with ingredients of the highest quality gathered fresh from the fields. Since 1952, the Pastorelli family has proudly served you our gourmet, award winning pizza sauce made from the finest San Marzano style tomatoes (originally brought over to America by the Pastorelli family), Pecorino Romano cheese, special grade extra virgin olive oil, and "Papa" Pastorelli's traditional blend of Italian spices.

  • Traditional Roman Pizzeria Style Crusts
  • Made with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Trans Fat Free
  • Cholesterol Free
  • Ready in 6-10 Minutes
  • Made In USA

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g4%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3%
Total Carbohydrate27g9%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid , Enzyme ) , Water , Soybean Oil , Contains Less Than 2 % Of : Dextrose , Yeast , Extra Virgin Olive Oil , Calcium Propionate ( Preservative ) , Fumaric Acid , Salt , Baking Powder , Whey , Dough Conditioner ( Sodium Metabisulfite ) , Corn Starch , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Dicalcium Phosphate .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer
