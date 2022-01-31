Ingredients

Sauce Packet: Water, Onion, Coconut, Cream, Creamed Coconut, Canola Oil, Sugar, Ginger, Garlic, Modified Corn Starch, Ground Cashews, Salt, Lactic Acid.Spice Paste Packet: Water, Spices and Coloring, Canola Oil, Sugar, Concentrated Tomato Paste, Salt, Corn Flour, Ginger, Garlic, Desiccated Coconut, Acetic Acid, Dried Onion, Cilantro.Spice Packet: Cinnamon, Star Anise, Green Cardamom, Cloves.

Allergen Info

May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More