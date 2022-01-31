Patak's® 3 Simple Steps Indian Korma Mild Curry Sauce Kit
Product Details
With Patak's® Korma 3-Step Simmer Sauce Kit, it's easy to create a premium-quality, authentic Indian curry dish at home in just 3 simple steps. This mild and creamy coconut sauce, is inspired by northern Indian cuisine, and has a rich and delicate spice blend to bring your authentic curry dish together in just a few minutes.
- No Artificial Flavors
- Vegetarian Friendly
- Mild and Creamy
- Each kit contains 3 packs of pre-measured ingredients: fragrant whole spices, Korma curry spice paste for big flavor, and a base sauce
- Enjoy with basmati rice or naan bread
- Contains: Milk and Coconut May contain traces of Peanut, Tree nuts (Almond, Hazelnut, Brazil nut, Cashew nut, Pine nut)
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sauce Packet: Water, Onion, Coconut, Cream, Creamed Coconut, Canola Oil, Sugar, Ginger, Garlic, Modified Corn Starch, Ground Cashews, Salt, Lactic Acid.Spice Paste Packet: Water, Spices and Coloring, Canola Oil, Sugar, Concentrated Tomato Paste, Salt, Corn Flour, Ginger, Garlic, Desiccated Coconut, Acetic Acid, Dried Onion, Cilantro.Spice Packet: Cinnamon, Star Anise, Green Cardamom, Cloves.
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
