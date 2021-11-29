Hover to Zoom
Patak's Hot Mango Chutney
12 ozUPC: 0006927602023
Product Details
Patak's® Hot Mango Chutney is a delicate blend of mangos, spices, and dried red chile. With sweet and spicy flavors, it pairs wonderfully with cheeses, used over chicken on the grill, or as a dip with your favorite veggies. Turn any appetizer into an Indian culinary delight with Patak's® chutney!
- No Artificial Flavors or Colors
- Gluten Free
- Vegetarian Friendly
- Non-GMO
- Hot and Spicy
- May contain traces of Peanut, Almond, Cashew, and Coconut
- Turn any appetizer into an Indian culinary delight with Patak’s® chutney! Simply combine 4 tbsp cream cheese, 4 tbsp yogurt with 4 tbsp Patak’s Hot Mango Chutney. Enjoy with Pappadums, naan, or fresh veggies! Serves up to 6
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (21 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar13g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Mango, Salt, Acetic Acid, Spices (Including Paprika), Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper Flakes.
Allergen Info
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
