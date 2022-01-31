Patak's® Indian Medium Lentil & Veggie Tikka Masala Perspective: front
Patak's® Indian Medium Lentil & Veggie Tikka Masala Perspective: back
Patak's® Indian Medium Lentil & Veggie Tikka Masala Perspective: left
Patak's® Indian Medium Lentil & Veggie Tikka Masala Perspective: right
Patak's® Indian Medium Lentil & Veggie Tikka Masala Perspective: top
Patak's® Indian Medium Lentil & Veggie Tikka Masala

10.05 ozUPC: 0071146450658
Product Details

Patak's® Lentil & Veggie Tikka Masala is a vegetarian twist on a traditional Tikka Masala dish. This flavorful, medium heat curry is made with lentils, beans, pumpkin, red pepper, and a balanced melody of other veggies. Perfect as a quick meal or delicious side, great as an individual serving or can be shared. Simply heat, eat, and enjoy on its own, with naan bread or rice.

  • No Artificial Flavors, Colors or Preservatives
  • Vegan and Vegetarian Friendly
  • Non-GMO Ingredients
  • BPA Free Pouch
  • Kosher
  • Medium Spiced
  • May contain traces of Peanut, Tree Nuts, Mustard. Contains: Milk

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1packet (285 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol2mg0.67%
Sodium1050mg45.65%
Total Carbohydrate36g13.09%
Dietary Fiber7g25%
Sugar7g
Protein7g
Calcium80mg6%
Iron2.8mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Potatoes, Pumpkin, Tomatoes, Onions, Tomato Paste, Black Grams, Red Sweet Peppers, Carrots, Red Kidney Beans, Sweet Potatoes, Cream, Sunflower Oil, Yogurt, Garlic Paste, Ginger Paste, Coriander Leaves, Salt, Garam Masala, Cumin Seeds, Chili Powder, Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
