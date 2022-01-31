Patak's® Indian Medium Lentil & Veggie Tikka Masala
Patak's® Lentil & Veggie Tikka Masala is a vegetarian twist on a traditional Tikka Masala dish. This flavorful, medium heat curry is made with lentils, beans, pumpkin, red pepper, and a balanced melody of other veggies. Perfect as a quick meal or delicious side, great as an individual serving or can be shared. Simply heat, eat, and enjoy on its own, with naan bread or rice.
- No Artificial Flavors, Colors or Preservatives
- Vegan and Vegetarian Friendly
- Non-GMO Ingredients
- BPA Free Pouch
- Kosher
- Medium Spiced
- May contain traces of Peanut, Tree Nuts, Mustard. Contains: Milk
Water, Potatoes, Pumpkin, Tomatoes, Onions, Tomato Paste, Black Grams, Red Sweet Peppers, Carrots, Red Kidney Beans, Sweet Potatoes, Cream, Sunflower Oil, Yogurt, Garlic Paste, Ginger Paste, Coriander Leaves, Salt, Garam Masala, Cumin Seeds, Chili Powder, Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
