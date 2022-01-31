Patak's® Lentil & Veggie Tikka Masala is a vegetarian twist on a traditional Tikka Masala dish. This flavorful, medium heat curry is made with lentils, beans, pumpkin, red pepper, and a balanced melody of other veggies. Perfect as a quick meal or delicious side, great as an individual serving or can be shared. Simply heat, eat, and enjoy on its own, with naan bread or rice.

No Artificial Flavors, Colors or Preservatives

Vegan and Vegetarian Friendly

Non-GMO Ingredients

BPA Free Pouch

Kosher

Medium Spiced

May contain traces of Peanut, Tree Nuts, Mustard. Contains: Milk