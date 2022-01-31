Patak's® Butter Chickpeas & Veggies is a vegetarian twist on a traditional Butter Chicken dish. This flavorful, mild curry is made with chickpeas, spinach, carrots, and a balanced melody of other veggies. Perfect as a quick meal or delicious side, great as an individual serving or can be shared. Simply heat, eat, and enjoy on its own, with naan bread or rice.

No Artificial Flavors, Colors or Preservatives

Vegan and Vegetarian Friendly

Non-GMO Ingredients

BPA Free Pouch

Kosher

Mild

May contain traces of Peanut, Tree Nuts, Mustard. Contains: Milk