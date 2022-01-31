Patak's Indian Mild Butter Chickpeas & Veggies
Product Details
Patak's® Butter Chickpeas & Veggies is a vegetarian twist on a traditional Butter Chicken dish. This flavorful, mild curry is made with chickpeas, spinach, carrots, and a balanced melody of other veggies. Perfect as a quick meal or delicious side, great as an individual serving or can be shared. Simply heat, eat, and enjoy on its own, with naan bread or rice.
- No Artificial Flavors, Colors or Preservatives
- Vegan and Vegetarian Friendly
- Non-GMO Ingredients
- BPA Free Pouch
- Kosher
- Mild
- May contain traces of Peanut, Tree Nuts, Mustard. Contains: Milk
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Chickpeas, Potatoes, Carrots, Onions, Sweet Potatoes, Spinach, Tomatoes, Cream, Tomato Paste, Butter, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Paste, Ginger Paste, Garam Masala, Salt, Smoked Paprika Powder, Chilli Powder, Green Cardamom, Dried Fenugreek Leaves
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More