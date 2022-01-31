Patak's Indian Mild Butter Chickpeas & Veggies Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Patak's Indian Mild Butter Chickpeas & Veggies Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Patak's Indian Mild Butter Chickpeas & Veggies Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Patak's Indian Mild Butter Chickpeas & Veggies Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Patak's Indian Mild Butter Chickpeas & Veggies Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Patak's Indian Mild Butter Chickpeas & Veggies

10.05 ozUPC: 0071146450659
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Patak's® Butter Chickpeas & Veggies is a vegetarian twist on a traditional Butter Chicken dish. This flavorful, mild curry is made with chickpeas, spinach, carrots, and a balanced melody of other veggies. Perfect as a quick meal or delicious side, great as an individual serving or can be shared. Simply heat, eat, and enjoy on its own, with naan bread or rice.

  • No Artificial Flavors, Colors or Preservatives
  • Vegan and Vegetarian Friendly
  • Non-GMO Ingredients
  • BPA Free Pouch
  • Kosher
  • Mild
  • May contain traces of Peanut, Tree Nuts, Mustard. Contains: Milk

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1packet (285 g)
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat4.5g22.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium870mg37.83%
Total Carbohydrate41g14.91%
Dietary Fiber7g25%
Sugar8g
Protein7g
Calcium100mg8%
Iron3mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Chickpeas, Potatoes, Carrots, Onions, Sweet Potatoes, Spinach, Tomatoes, Cream, Tomato Paste, Butter, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Paste, Ginger Paste, Garam Masala, Salt, Smoked Paprika Powder, Chilli Powder, Green Cardamom, Dried Fenugreek Leaves

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More