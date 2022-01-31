Patak's Indian Mild Chickpea & Veggie Korma Perspective: front
Patak's Indian Mild Chickpea & Veggie Korma
Patak's Indian Mild Chickpea & Veggie Korma
Patak's Indian Mild Chickpea & Veggie Korma
Patak's Indian Mild Chickpea & Veggie Korma

10.05 ozUPC: 0071146450657
Product Details

Patak's® Chickpea & Veggie Korma is a vegetarian twist on a traditional Korma dish. This flavorful, mild, and creamy curry is made with coconut, chickpeas, green beans, and a balanced melody of other veggies. Perfect as a quick meal or delicious side, great as an individual serving or can be shared. Simply heat, eat, and enjoy on its own, with naan bread or rice.

  • No Artificial Flavors, Colors or Preservatives
  • Vegan and Vegetarian Friendly
  • Non-GMO Project Certified
  • BPA Free Pouch
  • Kosher
  • Mild and Creamy
  • May contain traces of Peanut, Tree Nuts, Mustard, Milk. Contains: Coconut

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1packet (285 g)
Amount per serving
Calories290
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g21.79%
Saturated Fat9g45%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium850mg36.96%
Total Carbohydrate37g13.45%
Dietary Fiber9g32.14%
Sugar6g
Protein8g
Calcium80mg6%
Iron2.8mg15%
Potassium470mg10%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Chickpeas, Onions, Coconut Milk, Green Peas, Potatoes, Carrots, Green Beans, Desiccated Coconut, Cauliflowers, Coconut Milk Powder, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste, Red Kidney Beans, Ginger Paste, Garlic Paste (Salt), Salt, Coriander Leaves, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Green Cardamom, Black Pepper Powder, Clove Powder.

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

