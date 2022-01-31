Patak's Indian Mild Chickpea & Veggie Korma
Product Details
Patak's® Chickpea & Veggie Korma is a vegetarian twist on a traditional Korma dish. This flavorful, mild, and creamy curry is made with coconut, chickpeas, green beans, and a balanced melody of other veggies. Perfect as a quick meal or delicious side, great as an individual serving or can be shared. Simply heat, eat, and enjoy on its own, with naan bread or rice.
- No Artificial Flavors, Colors or Preservatives
- Vegan and Vegetarian Friendly
- Non-GMO Project Certified
- BPA Free Pouch
- Kosher
- Mild and Creamy
- May contain traces of Peanut, Tree Nuts, Mustard, Milk. Contains: Coconut
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Chickpeas, Onions, Coconut Milk, Green Peas, Potatoes, Carrots, Green Beans, Desiccated Coconut, Cauliflowers, Coconut Milk Powder, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste, Red Kidney Beans, Ginger Paste, Garlic Paste (Salt), Salt, Coriander Leaves, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Green Cardamom, Black Pepper Powder, Clove Powder.
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More