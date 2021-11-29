Hover to Zoom
Patak's Major Grey Mild Chutney
12 ozUPC: 0006927602013
Product Details
Patak's® Major Grey Chutney is a mild and delicate blend of mangoes, spices, and a hint of ginger. It pairs wonderfully with cheeses, used with chicken on the grill, as a dip with your favorite veggies, or simply as a curry side. Turn any appetizer into an Indian culinary delight with Patak's® chutney!
- No Artificial Flavors or Colors
- Gluten Free
- Vegetarian Friendly
- Non-GMO
- Mild
- Serves up to 6
- May contain traces of Peanut, Almond, Cashew, and Coconut
- Turn any appetizer into an Indian culinary delight with Patak’s® chutney! Simply spread 8 tbsp cream cheese in a serving dish, and top with 4 tbsp Patak’s Major Grey Chutney. Enjoy with Pappadums, naan, or fresh veggies! Serves up to 6
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (19 g)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium250mg10.87%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Sugar11g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Mango Chunks, Salt, Ginger, Water, Acetic Acid, Spices (Including Paprika), Garlic, Natural Ginger Flavor.
Allergen Info
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
