15 ozUPC: 0006927607032
Product Details

Patak's® Korma Curry Simmer Sauce is a family favorite. This mild and creamy coconut sauce is inspired by northern Indian cuisine and has a rich and delicate spice blend to bring your authentic curry dish together in just a few minutes.

  • No artificial flavors
  • Gluten free
  • Vegetarian friendly
  • Mild and creamy
  • Simply add 1 jar Patak's Korma Simmer Sauce to 1 lb seared chicken or protein of choice and simmer for 20 minutes. Enjoy with basmati rice or naan. For a veggie option, try with chickpeas, and a handful of fresh bell peppers. Serves up to 6
  • May contain traces of peanut, almonds, and cashews. Contains: Milk, coconut

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (64 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol2mg0.67%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar4g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.9mg6%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Desiccated Coconut, Cream, Coconut Paste, Onion, Canola Oil, Food Starch-modified, Contains 2% or Less of Tomato Paste, Heavy Cream, Ginger, Garlic, Spices (Including Turmeric), Salt, Lactic Acid, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Dried Cilantro Leaf.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
