Patak's® Mild Korma Curry Simmer Sauce
Product Details
Patak's® Korma Curry Simmer Sauce is a family favorite. This mild and creamy coconut sauce is inspired by northern Indian cuisine and has a rich and delicate spice blend to bring your authentic curry dish together in just a few minutes.
- No artificial flavors
- Gluten free
- Vegetarian friendly
- Mild and creamy
- Simply add 1 jar Patak's Korma Simmer Sauce to 1 lb seared chicken or protein of choice and simmer for 20 minutes. Enjoy with basmati rice or naan. For a veggie option, try with chickpeas, and a handful of fresh bell peppers. Serves up to 6
- May contain traces of peanut, almonds, and cashews. Contains: Milk, coconut
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Desiccated Coconut, Cream, Coconut Paste, Onion, Canola Oil, Food Starch-modified, Contains 2% or Less of Tomato Paste, Heavy Cream, Ginger, Garlic, Spices (Including Turmeric), Salt, Lactic Acid, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Dried Cilantro Leaf.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More