Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2tablespoon (35 gram)

Amount per serving

Calories 35

% Daily value*

Total Fat 1g 1.54% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 790mg 32.92%

Total Carbohydrate 6g 2% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 2g

Protein 1g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin A 0Number of International Units 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%