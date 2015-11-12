Hover to Zoom
Patak's® Original Tandoori Marinade Spice Paste
11 ozUPC: 0006927603215
Patak's® Tandoori Marinade Spice Paste is an authentic blend of ginger, aromatic spices & tamarind to recreate a beautifully balanced Tandoori dish. Tandoori is the traditional marinade in Northern India for meats that are to be grilled, barbecued, or baked.
- No Artificial Flavors or Preservatives
- Gluten Free
- Vegetarian Friendly
- Non-GMO
- Mild
- May contain traces of Peanut, Almond, Cashew, and Coconut
- Marinate 4 chicken breasts with 6 tbsp yogurt and 5 tbsp Patak’s Tandoori Marinade Spice Paste for a few hours. Remove from marinate and grill until cooked through. Enjoy with basmati rice, naan, or veggies
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tablespoon (35 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium790mg32.92%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar2g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Ginger, Tamarind, Salt, Garlic Powder, Coriander, Cumin, Acetic Acid, Paprika (Color), Spices, Carmine (Color), Lactic Acid, Red 40
Allergen Info
May contain Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
