Patak's Spice Paste - Mild Curry
10 ozUPC: 0006927603205
Patak's® Mild Curry Spice Paste is a complex blend of freshly ground spices, providing a delicious base for an authentic Indian Mild Curry curry dish.
- No Artificial Flavors
- Gluten Free
- Vegetarian Friendly
- Mild
- Simply add 1 jar Patak's® Mild Curry Spice Paste to 1 lb seared chicken or protein of choice and simmer for 20 minutes. Enjoy with basmati rice or naan. For a veggie option, try with chickpeas, and a handful of fresh bell peppers. Serves up to 6
- May contain traces of Peanut, Almonds, and Cashews. Contains: Milk, Coconut
- Non-GMO
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g5.38%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium290mg12.08%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Spices (Including Coriander, Paprika, Turmeric, Cumin and Mustard), Canola Oil, Salt, Corn Flour, Acetic Acid, Contains 2% or Less of Tamarind, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
