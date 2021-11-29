Patak's Spicy Butter Chicken Curry Indian Simmer Sauce
Patak's® Spicy Butter Chicken Curry Simmer Sauce is your favorite Patak's® Butter Chicken sauce but with an some extra heat. This spicy curry sauce is inspired by northern Indian cuisine and has a complex spice blend to bring your authentic curry dish together in just a few minutes.
- No Artificial Flavors
- Gluten Free
- Vegetarian Friendly
- Hot and Spicy
- Simply add 1 jar Patak's Spicy Butter Chicken Simmer Sauce to 1 lb seared chicken or protein of choice and simmer for 20 minutes. Enjoy with basmati rice or naan. For a veggie option, try with paneer and a handful of fresh veggies. Serves up to 6
- May contain traces of Peanut, Cashews, and Coconut. Contains: Milk, Almond.
Water, Onion, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Cream, Butter, Food Starch-modified, Contains 2% or Less of Canola Oil, Spices (Including Paprika), Vinegar, Ginger, Onion Powder, Salt, Crushed Red Pepper Flakes, Garlic Powder, Smoked Paprika, Ground Almonds, Tamarind, Paprika Oleoresin (Color), Acetic Acid.
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
