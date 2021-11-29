Patak's Spicy Butter Chicken Curry Indian Simmer Sauce Perspective: front
Patak's Spicy Butter Chicken Curry Indian Simmer Sauce Perspective: back
Patak's Spicy Butter Chicken Curry Indian Simmer Sauce Perspective: left
Patak's Spicy Butter Chicken Curry Indian Simmer Sauce Perspective: right
Patak's Spicy Butter Chicken Curry Indian Simmer Sauce Perspective: top
Patak's Spicy Butter Chicken Curry Indian Simmer Sauce Perspective: bottom
Patak's Spicy Butter Chicken Curry Indian Simmer Sauce

15 ozUPC: 0006927616996
Patak's® Spicy Butter Chicken Curry Simmer Sauce is your favorite Patak's® Butter Chicken sauce but with an some extra heat. This spicy curry sauce is inspired by northern Indian cuisine and has a complex spice blend to bring your authentic curry dish together in just a few minutes.

  • No Artificial Flavors
  • Gluten Free
  • Vegetarian Friendly
  • Hot and Spicy
  • Simply add 1 jar Patak's Spicy Butter Chicken Simmer Sauce to 1 lb seared chicken or protein of choice and simmer for 20 minutes. Enjoy with basmati rice or naan. For a veggie option, try with paneer and a handful of fresh veggies. Serves up to 6
  • May contain traces of Peanut, Cashews, and Coconut. Contains: Milk, Almond.

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (64 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.2mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Water, Onion, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Cream, Butter, Food Starch-modified, Contains 2% or Less of Canola Oil, Spices (Including Paprika), Vinegar, Ginger, Onion Powder, Salt, Crushed Red Pepper Flakes, Garlic Powder, Smoked Paprika, Ground Almonds, Tamarind, Paprika Oleoresin (Color), Acetic Acid.

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

