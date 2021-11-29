Ingredients

Water, Onion, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Cream, Butter, Food Starch-modified, Contains 2% or Less of Canola Oil, Spices (Including Paprika), Vinegar, Ginger, Onion Powder, Salt, Crushed Red Pepper Flakes, Garlic Powder, Smoked Paprika, Ground Almonds, Tamarind, Paprika Oleoresin (Color), Acetic Acid.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

