Ingredients

WATER, TOMATO PASTE, SUGAR, CREAM, BUTTER, MODIFIED CORN STARCH, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF CANOLA OIL, DRIED ONION, SPICES (INCLUDING PAPRIKA), VINEGAR, GINGER, ONION POWDER, SALT, GARLIC POWDER, SMOKED PAPRIKA, GROUND ALMONDS, TAMARIND, PAPRIKA OLEORESIN (COLOR), ACETIC ACID.

Allergen Info

Contains Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More