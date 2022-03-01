Patak's Tandoori Simmer Sauce Perspective: front
Patak's Tandoori Simmer Sauce

15 ozUPC: 0006927610248
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
3.0 About servings per container
Serving size64 G
Amount per serving
Calories148.26
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat0g0%
Monounsaturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate7g3%
Dietary Fiber1g2%
Sugar4g6%
Protein1.54g3%
Biotin0mcg0%
Calcium8mg0%
Copper0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Magnesium0mg0%
Manganese0mg0%
Phosphorus0mg0%
Potassium90mg2%
Riboflavin0mg0%
Thiamin0mg0%
Vitamin A112.28Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C1.12mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin E0Number of International Units0%
Zinc0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
WATER, TOMATO PASTE, SUGAR, CREAM, BUTTER, MODIFIED CORN STARCH, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF CANOLA OIL, DRIED ONION, SPICES (INCLUDING PAPRIKA), VINEGAR, GINGER, ONION POWDER, SALT, GARLIC POWDER, SMOKED PAPRIKA, GROUND ALMONDS, TAMARIND, PAPRIKA OLEORESIN (COLOR), ACETIC ACID.

Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

