Patak's® Tikka Masala Curry Indian Medium Spiced Simmer Sauce
Product Details
Patak's® Tikka Masala Curry Simmer Sauce is a medium spiced curry sauce inspired by northern Indian cuisine in the Punjabi region. This tangy sauce has a complex spice blend to bring your authentic curry dish together in just a few minutes.
- No artificial flavors
- Gluten free
- Vegetarian friendly
- Medium spiced
- Simply add 1 jar Patak's Tikka Masala Simmer Sauce to 1 lb seared chicken or protein of choice and simmer for 20 minutes. Enjoy with basmati rice or naan. For a veggie option, try with paneer and a handful of fresh veggies. Serves up to 6
- May contain traces of peanuts, almonds, cashew, and coconut. Contains: Milk
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt (Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk Solids, Yogurt Culture), Tomato Paste, Canola Oil, Cream, Food Starch-modified, Spices (Including Paprika and Turmeric), Contains 2% or Less of Sugar, Garlic, Ginger, Salt, Lactic Acid, Paprika Oleoresin (Color), Dried Cilantro.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More