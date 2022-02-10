Patak's® Tikka Masala Curry Indian Medium Spiced Simmer Sauce Perspective: front
Patak's® Tikka Masala Curry Indian Medium Spiced Simmer Sauce

15 ozUPC: 0006927607031
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Patak's® Tikka Masala Curry Simmer Sauce is a medium spiced curry sauce inspired by northern Indian cuisine in the Punjabi region. This tangy sauce has a complex spice blend to bring your authentic curry dish together in just a few minutes.

  • No artificial flavors
  • Gluten free
  • Vegetarian friendly
  • Medium spiced
  • Simply add 1 jar Patak's Tikka Masala Simmer Sauce to 1 lb seared chicken or protein of choice and simmer for 20 minutes. Enjoy with basmati rice or naan. For a veggie option, try with paneer and a handful of fresh veggies. Serves up to 6
  • May contain traces of peanuts, almonds, cashew, and coconut. Contains: Milk

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size64g (64 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Protein1g
Calcium25mg2%
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium120mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt (Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk Solids, Yogurt Culture), Tomato Paste, Canola Oil, Cream, Food Starch-modified, Spices (Including Paprika and Turmeric), Contains 2% or Less of Sugar, Garlic, Ginger, Salt, Lactic Acid, Paprika Oleoresin (Color), Dried Cilantro.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
