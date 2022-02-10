Ingredients

Water, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt (Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk Solids, Yogurt Culture), Tomato Paste, Canola Oil, Cream, Food Starch-modified, Spices (Including Paprika and Turmeric), Contains 2% or Less of Sugar, Garlic, Ginger, Salt, Lactic Acid, Paprika Oleoresin (Color), Dried Cilantro.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

