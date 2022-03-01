Patak's® Tikka Masala Spicy Curry Simmer Sauce Perspective: front
Patak's® Tikka Masala Spicy Curry Simmer Sauce Perspective: back
Patak's® Tikka Masala Spicy Curry Simmer Sauce Perspective: left
Patak's® Tikka Masala Spicy Curry Simmer Sauce Perspective: right
Patak's® Tikka Masala Spicy Curry Simmer Sauce Perspective: top
Patak's® Tikka Masala Spicy Curry Simmer Sauce

15 ozUPC: 0006927610247
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Patak's® Spicy Tikka Masala Curry Simmer Sauce is your favorite Patak's® Tikka Masala but with some extra heat. This spiced curry sauce is inspired by northern Indian cuisine in the Punjabi region, and has complex spice blend to bring your authentic curry dish together in just a few minutes.

  • No Artificial Flavors
  • Gluten Free
  • Vegetarian Friendly
  • Hot and Spicy
  • Simply add 1 jar Patak's Spicy Tikka Masala Simmer Sauce to 1 lb seared chicken or protein of choice and simmer for 20 minutes. Enjoy with basmati rice or naan. For a veggie option, try with paneer and a handful of fresh veggies. Serves up to 6
  • May contain traces of Peanut, Almond, Cashew, and Coconut.
  • Contains: Milk.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
2.0 About servings per container
Serving size64.00 G
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g4%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg9%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar3g
Protein1g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium80mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
WATER, TOMATO, YOGURT (WHOLE MILK, SKIMMED MILK SOLIDS, YOGURT CULTURE), TOMATO PASTE, CANOLA OIL, CREAM, MODIFIED CORN STARCH, SPICES (INCLUDING PAPRIKA AND TURMERIC), CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF DRIED ONION, SUGAR, GINGER, GARLIC, SALT, CRUSHED RED PEPPER FLAKES, LACTIC ACID, PAPRIKA OLEORESIN (COLOR), CUMIN SEED, DRIED CILANTRO LEAF. MAY CONTAIN TRACES OF PEANUT, ALMOND, CASHEW, AND COCONUT.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
