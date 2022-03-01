Patak's® Tikka Masala Spicy Curry Simmer Sauce
Product Details
Patak's® Spicy Tikka Masala Curry Simmer Sauce is your favorite Patak's® Tikka Masala but with some extra heat. This spiced curry sauce is inspired by northern Indian cuisine in the Punjabi region, and has complex spice blend to bring your authentic curry dish together in just a few minutes.
- No Artificial Flavors
- Gluten Free
- Vegetarian Friendly
- Hot and Spicy
- Simply add 1 jar Patak's Spicy Tikka Masala Simmer Sauce to 1 lb seared chicken or protein of choice and simmer for 20 minutes. Enjoy with basmati rice or naan. For a veggie option, try with paneer and a handful of fresh veggies. Serves up to 6
- May contain traces of Peanut, Almond, Cashew, and Coconut.
- Contains: Milk.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
WATER, TOMATO, YOGURT (WHOLE MILK, SKIMMED MILK SOLIDS, YOGURT CULTURE), TOMATO PASTE, CANOLA OIL, CREAM, MODIFIED CORN STARCH, SPICES (INCLUDING PAPRIKA AND TURMERIC), CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF DRIED ONION, SUGAR, GINGER, GARLIC, SALT, CRUSHED RED PEPPER FLAKES, LACTIC ACID, PAPRIKA OLEORESIN (COLOR), CUMIN SEED, DRIED CILANTRO LEAF. MAY CONTAIN TRACES OF PEANUT, ALMOND, CASHEW, AND COCONUT.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
