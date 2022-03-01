Ingredients

WATER, TOMATO, YOGURT (WHOLE MILK, SKIMMED MILK SOLIDS, YOGURT CULTURE), TOMATO PASTE, CANOLA OIL, CREAM, MODIFIED CORN STARCH, SPICES (INCLUDING PAPRIKA AND TURMERIC), CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF DRIED ONION, SUGAR, GINGER, GARLIC, SALT, CRUSHED RED PEPPER FLAKES, LACTIC ACID, PAPRIKA OLEORESIN (COLOR), CUMIN SEED, DRIED CILANTRO LEAF. MAY CONTAIN TRACES OF PEANUT, ALMOND, CASHEW, AND COCONUT.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More