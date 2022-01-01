Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Pathways For Learning The Original Grotto Grip
12 pkUPC: 0089968100012
Purchase Options
Product Details
The pencil grasp trainer targets and activates the proper muscles for writing™. This patented ergonomic grip was designed and tested by an occupational therapist to train the proper grasp, corrects the pencil grip and improves handwriting. The finger guard and unique angles places and HOLD fingers in the proper position to decrease hand fatigue. For both left & right-handed writers. Non Toxic & Latex Free. Assorted colors. Pack of 12.
- The pencil grasp trainer targets and activates the proper muscles for writing
- Grade PK+/ 4+ years
- This patented ergonomic grip was designed and tested by an occupational therapist to train the proper grasp, corrects the pencil grip and improves handwriting
- The finger guard and unique angles places and hold fingers in the proper position to decrease hand fatigue