Patience Fruit & Co Organic Fruit Blend Whole Berry Blend
4 ozUPC: 0066216666311
Product Details
From the very beginning, we engaged in organic farming. We employ a process which is both longer and slower. You can taste the result... bigger, tastier, better berries.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
40.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate32g11%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar25g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dried Cranberries ( Cranberries , Sugar ) , Dried Blueberries , Wild Blueberries , Apple Juice Concentrate ) , Dried Goldenberries , Dried Tart Cherries ( Tart Cherries , Sunflower Oil .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
