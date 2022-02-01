Hover to Zoom
Paul Mitchell® Super Strong Shampoo
10.14 fl ozUPC: 0000953111293
Product Details
A strengthening & rebuilding shampoo Contains mild, color-safe surfactants to gently cleanse & repair damaged hair Blended with Super Strong Complex to rebuild the internal structure of hair Infused with conditioning agents to improve texture & add shine Protects hair while preventing damage from everyday causes Enhances the overall look & feel for gorgeous, salon-quality results Paraben-free & color safe
- This is for damaged or weak hair
- Builds strength, restores elasticity and enhances shine
- Helps prevent breakage
- Formulated with a super strong complex of proteins, amino acids and lipids.