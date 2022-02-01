Paul Mitchell® Super Strong Shampoo Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Paul Mitchell® Super Strong Shampoo Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Paul Mitchell® Super Strong Shampoo

10.14 fl ozUPC: 0000953111293
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

A strengthening & rebuilding shampoo Contains mild, color-safe surfactants to gently cleanse & repair damaged hair Blended with Super Strong Complex to rebuild the internal structure of hair Infused with conditioning agents to improve texture & add shine Protects hair while preventing damage from everyday causes Enhances the overall look & feel for gorgeous, salon-quality results Paraben-free & color safe

  • This is for damaged or weak hair
  • Builds strength, restores elasticity and enhances shine
  • Helps prevent breakage
  • Formulated with a super strong complex of proteins, amino acids and lipids.

Shipping & Return Information