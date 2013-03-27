Hover to Zoom
PB2® Crunchy Powdered Peanut Butter
6.5 ozUPC: 0085079100207
Product Details
PB2 Crunchy Powdered Peanut Butter is peanut butter re-imagined! Freshly roasted peanuts are pressed to remove most of the oil. Mix in some roasted peanut pieces, a little sugar and a dash of salt for flavor, and the result is crunchy peanut butter.
- 85% less fat than traditional crunchy peanut butter
- PB2 Crunchy is vegan, gluten free, non gmo, and kosher.
- 5 grams of plant based protein per serving.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (13 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein5g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts, Sugar, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More