PB2 Original Powdered Peanut Butter
6.5 ozUPC: 0085079100200
Located in AISLE 23
PB2 Powdered Peanut Butter is peanut butter reimagined! Freshly roasted peanuts are pressed to remove most of the oil. Mix in a little sugar and a dash of salt for flavor, and the result is peanut butter with 90% less fat and almost 70% fewer calories than traditional peanut butter, with 6g of plant based protein.
- No additives
- All natural
- 90% less fat calories than traditional peanut butter
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (13 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein6g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium150mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Roasted Peanuts, Sugar and Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
