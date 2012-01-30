Hover to Zoom
Peanut Butter & Co. Dark Chocolatey Dreams Peanut Butter Spread
16 ozUPC: 0085108700006
Located in AISLE 23
Product Details
Great for sandwiches or recipes, 6g of Protein per serving, Made with only USA Grown peanuts, Non-GMO Verified, Gluten Free Certified, Vegan and Kosher, No cholesterol, no trans fats, no hydrogenated oil, no high fructose corn syrup.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g16.67%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium45mg1.96%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Protein6g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium188mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Peanuts, Cane Sugar, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Cocoa Butter, Palm Oil, Natural Vanilla Flavor With Other Natural Flavors, Lecithin (from Sunflowers), Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
