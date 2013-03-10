Hover to Zoom
Peanut Butter & Co. The Bee's Knees Peanut Butter Spread
16 ozUPC: 0085108700025
Great for sandwiches or recipes, 6g of Protein per serving, Made with only USA Grown peanuts, Gluten Free Certified and Kosher, No cholesterol, no trans fats, no hydrogenated oil, no high fructose corn syrup.
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium60mg2.61%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Protein6g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium188mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Peanuts, Cane Sugar, Honey, Palm Oil, Natural Flavor, Salt.
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
