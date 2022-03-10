Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Peanut Butter & Co. White Chocolatey Wonderful Peanut Butter Spread
16 ozUPC: 0085108700005
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23
Product Details
- Great for sandwiches or recipes
- 6g of Protein per serving
- Made with only USA Grown peanuts
- Non-GMO Verified, Gluten Free Certified, Vegan and Kosher
- No cholesterol, no trans fats, no hydrogenated oil, and no high fructose corn syrup
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g16.67%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium35mg1.52%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar7g
Protein6g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Potassium188mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Peanuts, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Natural Vanilla Flavor With Other Natural Flavors, Palm Oil, Lecithin (from Sunflowers), Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More