Peatos Classic Cheese Crunchy Curls Perspective: front
Peatos Classic Cheese Crunchy Curls Perspective: back
Peatos Classic Cheese Crunchy Curls

4 ozUPC: 0081000241021
Located in PRODUCE

Product Details

Classic Cheese

The OG. Crunchy, cheesy, classic. Need we say more? Our can’t-resist chips are made with powerful peas and real, clean ingredients. All of the taste. None of the junk!

  • Enjoy 4g of protein and 3g of fiber per serving.
  • Artificial flavors and synthetic colors? Never.
  • No GMOs or added MSG.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
4.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1oz
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
PULSE FLOUR BLEND (PEA FLOUR, LENTIL FLOUR, FAVA BEAN PROTEIN, PEA FIBER), HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER AND/OR SAFFLOWER OIL, RICE, CLASSIC CHEESE SEASONING (WHEY, SALT, CHEDDAR CHEESE [PASTEURIZED MILK, CHEESE CULTURE, SALT, ENZYMES], NATURAL FLAVORS, NONFAT DRY MILK, YEAST EXTRACT, BUTTERMILK SOLIDS, ONION POWDER, GARLIC POWDER, EXTRACTIVES OF PAPRIKA, TURMERIC)

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
