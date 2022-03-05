Peatos Classic Cheese Crunchy Curls
Product Details
Classic Cheese
The OG. Crunchy, cheesy, classic. Need we say more? Our can’t-resist chips are made with powerful peas and real, clean ingredients. All of the taste. None of the junk!
- Enjoy 4g of protein and 3g of fiber per serving.
- Artificial flavors and synthetic colors? Never.
- No GMOs or added MSG.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
PULSE FLOUR BLEND (PEA FLOUR, LENTIL FLOUR, FAVA BEAN PROTEIN, PEA FIBER), HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER AND/OR SAFFLOWER OIL, RICE, CLASSIC CHEESE SEASONING (WHEY, SALT, CHEDDAR CHEESE [PASTEURIZED MILK, CHEESE CULTURE, SALT, ENZYMES], NATURAL FLAVORS, NONFAT DRY MILK, YEAST EXTRACT, BUTTERMILK SOLIDS, ONION POWDER, GARLIC POWDER, EXTRACTIVES OF PAPRIKA, TURMERIC)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More