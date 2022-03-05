Peatos Classic Onion Crunchy Rings
Product Details
Classic Onion
Only tears of joy here. Perfectly sweet meets perfectly savory with these can’t-resist chips. By the way—they’re made with powerful peas and real, clean ingredients. All of the taste. None of the junk!
- Enjoy 4g of protein and 3g of fiber per serving.
- Artificial flavors and synthetic colors? Never.
- No GMOs or added MSG.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pulse Flour Blend (Pea Flour, Lentil Flour, Fava Bean Protein, Pea Fiber), High Oleic Sunflower and/or Safflower Oil, Rice, Classic Onion Seasoning (Toasted Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Salt, Cane Sugar, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavor, Paprika [Color], Buttermilk, Spices, Canola Oil, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More