Peatos Classic Onion Crunchy Rings

2.5 ozUPC: 0081000241026
Product Details

Classic Onion

Only tears of joy here. Perfectly sweet meets perfectly savory with these can’t-resist chips. By the way—they’re made with powerful peas and real, clean ingredients. All of the taste. None of the junk!

  • Enjoy 4g of protein and 3g of fiber per serving.
  • Artificial flavors and synthetic colors? Never.
  • No GMOs or added MSG.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9.57%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium12mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium442mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pulse Flour Blend (Pea Flour, Lentil Flour, Fava Bean Protein, Pea Fiber), High Oleic Sunflower and/or Safflower Oil, Rice, Classic Onion Seasoning (Toasted Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Salt, Cane Sugar, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavor, Paprika [Color], Buttermilk, Spices, Canola Oil, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid)

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.