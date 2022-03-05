Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1oz (28 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 120

% Daily value*

Total Fat 6g 7.69% Saturated Fat 0.5g 2.5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 220mg 9.57%

Total Carbohydrate 14g 5.09% Dietary Fiber 3g 10.71% Sugar 1g

Protein 4g

Calcium 12mg 0%

Iron 1mg 6%

Potassium 442mg 10%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%